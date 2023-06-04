Inside the F1 drama: Ferrari's bold moves for Newey and Horner

Jun.4 - Ferrari also tried to poach Red Bull's team boss Christian Horner, according to Dr Helmut Marko.

This weekend, F1's most famous technical mind - Adrian Newey - finally confirmed long-lasting rumours that Ferrari have made several offers to him over the years.

Marko now goes one step further to reveal that Newey, now 64, even agreed a deal at one point.

"(Luca di) Montezemolo was already cheering in the paddock and wanted to announce the deal," Marko told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"But during the night we were able to change Newey's mind."

Later, Ferrari also launched a serious bid to lure Red Bull's loyal and long-serving team boss Christian Horner to Maranello.

Marko revealed that it happened only last year, when Ferrari were shopping around to replace Mattia Binotto.

"It took me another whole night to convince Horner to stay at Red Bull," he said. "And it cost us millions more."

