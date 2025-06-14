Inside the Drama: Horner Shuts Down Alpine Equity Talks

Jun.14 - Christian Horner has responded to the latest speculation about his future.

Two weeks ago in Barcelona, the long-time Red Bull team boss rejected rumours that he was recently approached by Ferrari to replace Frederic Vasseur.

"My Italian is worse than Flavio (Briatore)'s English, so how on earth would that work?" he smiled in Barcelona.

However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher subsequently speculated that a more sensible move for Horner would be Alpine.

"Briatore is looking for a good new team boss," Schumacher said, adding that the Renault-owned team might be prepared to give Horner a share of the outfit.

"That's what he (Horner) has always wanted."

In Montreal, however, Horner dismissed this renewed round of speculation.

"You know what Formula 1 is like," he said. "There are always a lot of rumours in the paddock.

"I'm not going anywhere - I'm fully committed to Red Bull. We're working on a lot of interesting technical solutions and we'll soon be introducing our own engine for 2026 – that's a very big and ambitious project.

"It's always flattering to be associated with other teams, and Ferrari has indeed knocked on my door in the past," Horner told De Telegraaf.

"But my heart is with Red Bull. I'm not going anywhere, not even to Alpine, because there's talk about that too.

"Rumours spread very quickly in the paddock, but I've been working in Formula 1 for 21 years and I have no intention of changing anything."

