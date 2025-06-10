Inside the Debate: Hadjar’s Readiness for a Red Bull Role
Jun.10 – The CEO of Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team, Racing Bulls, has pleaded with the energy drink company to leave Isack Hadjar in the junior cockpit for now.
As Max Verstappen teeters on the brink of a potential race ban, De Limburger newspaper reports that Red Bull Racing has drawn up a plan in the event that Yuki Tsunoda will need a stand-in teammate at short notice.
“In the unlikely event that Verstappen is suspended, Red Bull will use one of the Racing Bulls drivers for a race,” claimed correspondent Erik van Haren.
That’s either Liam Lawson, who was demoted by Red Bull Racing this year after two abysmally uncompetitive races, or the highly impressive rookie Hadjar.
Van Haren added: “At the sister team, a spot will then become available for Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa.”
Some believed Arvid Lindblad, whose super license application despite his age of 17 will be shortly reviewed by the FIA, might be a better option than Hadjar.
De Limburger reports: “Red Bull says it will not use Lindblad. The exemption request submitted to the FIA was made weeks ago and is separate from a possible suspension for Verstappen.”
Red Bull chiefs Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko have raved about the 20-year-old Frenchman’s performance so far in 2025, but Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer insists Hadjar needs more time.
“For heaven’s sake, don’t take this talent away from us too soon,” the Swiss newspaper Blick quotes Bayer as saying.
“He should learn the ropes here until the end of 2026. Until then, we’ll just have to keep him in handcuffs!”
2016 world champion Nico Rosberg fully agrees, describing Verstappen as a “teammate killer” who could seriously compromise Hadjar’s otherwise highly promising career.
“If I were Hadjar, if Red Bull even starts talking about a promotion, I would definitely turn it down,” he said.
“He’s doing so well with the Racing Bulls now, he’s in a great position. If I were him, I would immediately turn it down and say ‘No chance’.”
Declining from a top team offer is easier said than done, but Tsunoda will definitely see out the season as Marko made clear following the post-Chinese GP swap & I doubt they’d go back on this intention.
For Hadjar, a second season in the B-team would be beneficial, but a main team promotion after a single season would probably still be too good to decline.
all 4 drivers work for redbull, there contracts say you will drive for either team, so he couldn’t turn it down within the terms of his contract, So Nicos just making a headline as usual
Except Max, Checo, & a few others over the years, namely Seb, Danny Ric pre-2019, as well as Mark Webber, & DC back in the day, who’re or were solely contracted to Red Bull Racing.
Max and Seb drove for TR and then get promoted, so , not sure how you are saying they were solely contracted to the main team? and when DC was signed they only had one team..! as i understand it you have Red Bull the main company (for which drivers sign), and its two f1 teams as subsidiary companies, and drivers sign with the Main red bull entity.
