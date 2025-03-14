Inside the Controversy: Why Schumacher Criticized Vettel's Remark

Mar.14 - Ralf Schumacher has chided fellow former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel for his recent remarks.

Vettel, who like Lewis Hamilton had a reputation for advocacy of a range of social justice issues, praised Schumacher for recently 'coming out' as gay.

"It's still very difficult to 'come out' in sports and be accepted," the quadruple world champion told the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

"That's precisely why role models who have the courage are so important," Vettel, 37, added.

His next statement, however, is the one that has upset Schumacher.

"Ralf's coming out was actually well received in the motorsport scene," said Vettel. "But of course, motorsport is still the world where old white men throw a petrol party. Some things are still taboo."

Schumacher, 49, responded on social media.

"Thank you for the appreciation," he said, addressing Vettel. "However, I find the remark about old white men to be completely wrong and not true.

"I find this wording very narrow-minded. For me, coming out was no problem and I was supported by the whole of F1."

Seven time world champion Hamilton made very similar remarks about "old white men" recently when asked about the criticism he sometimes faces.

"I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing," said the Ferrari driver.

