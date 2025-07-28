Inside the Controversy: F1's 'Grotesque' and 'Nonsense' Decisions at Wet Spa

Jul.28 - Formula 1's cautious approach to racing in the wet came under intense fire after a farcical Belgian GP Sunday - with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Dr Helmut Marko leading criticism of the FIA's long delay and refusal to start in full wet conditions.

Despite a wet setup gamble from Red Bull and others, the race was delayed for a painfully long time, beginning only after the heaviest rain had passed - and with multiple laps behind the safety car before a rolling start.

"That's how you ruin a beautiful, classic race in the rain," said Verstappen. "You'd be better off saying, 'You know what, we'll wait until it's completely dry and then we'll just start on slicks.'

"That's not what a wet race is about."

Often at loggerheads with the FIA, the quadruple world champion was highly critical once again.

"They just do what they want. They decide," said the Dutchman. "I think it's a shame for everyone. You'll never really see those classic rain races again."

Red Bull's Marko was equally blunt: "We have to rethink the entire procedure. With two or three laps behind the safety car, we would have cleared the water from the track and been able to start an hour earlier."

He added the delay ruined Red Bull's strategy: "It meant our whole strategy with rain settings was no longer valid. Without any problems, it would have been a safe race."

FIA race director Rui Marques was heavily criticised by several paddock figures and press outlets, with Marca calling the delay "the biggest nonsense in Formula 1" and Ekstra Bladet slamming F1's "grotesque hesitation."

Viaplay pundit and ex-F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen said: "We should be able to drive in this weather. This is a dangerous sport and you should be able to accept that. If you don't, then you're in the wrong sport."

But others defended the caution. Charles Leclerc said: "On a track like this with what happened historically, I think you cannot forget about it. I'd rather be safe than too early."

Race winner Oscar Piastri added: "Even with just Lando ahead of me, I couldn't see a thing. You can only imagine what it's like for the guys at the back."

Carlos Sainz, co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, called the decision "correct," pointing to Spa's recent tragic history. "Given the bad history here, it's better to be overly safe than to err on the side of excess risk."

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, however, sided with Verstappen: "I kept saying we were ready to go. I think they just overreacted, because last time (at Silverstone) we told them not to start right away. This weekend it was the other way around."

"I would definitely say I agree," he added, when asked about Verstappen's strong comments. "We could also have just done a standing start - the line was almost dry, and there wasn't much spray further on."

Nico Hulkenberg called the long delay a "mood killer," while Soy Motor's Jesus Munoz wrote: "Formula 1 has been stolen from us. And the worst part is that it's sure to get worse."

