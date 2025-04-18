Inside the Breakdown: Sainz on Williams' Car Issue

Apr.18 - Carlos Sainz thinks he will need to cope with a fundamental flaw in Williams' 2025 car throughout the entire season.

The highly-rated Spaniard has struggled to keep up with his teammate since switching from Ferrari, but Alex Albon also acknowledges the issue.

"I mean, we don't talk too much about weaknesses in the car for our rivals, but for the most part, yes - it's very corner specific and it's wind specific," Albon said.

However, Albon also thinks Sainz is just struggling to adapt to the Williams. "It's clear that he has a driving style he wants to use with the car. And being totally honest, there's nothing new to what I feel.

"I think what's really good though is his ideas and a fresh approach."

Sainz was also quite coy about what exactly he feels is holding the Williams back.

"We have a small balance issue that we are trying to resolve with the tools we have, because with developments I don't think there's a chance," he said. "We're putting all our efforts into 2026."

However, Sainz says he will not give up on trying to resolve the issue even though car updates will not be forthcoming.

"If we improve it, the car has a lot of potential, and so does the team," he said. "If we unlock which part of the car does this, I'm 100 percent sure we can make big steps forward.

"I want to make sure that even though we're not going to develop the car much, we continue to work as if we were going to do so to understand the car's strengths and weaknesses. Even though we don't spend a lot of time in the wind tunnel and CFD, we do what we can to understand where it's coming from."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: