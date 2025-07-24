Inside Story: Wolff Dismisses Verstappen Rumours After Sardinia Speculations

Jul.24 - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has poured cold water on immediate speculation linking Max Verstappen to the Brackley-based team.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff dismissed online chatter sparked by vacation photos showing both him and Verstappen holidaying in Sardinia.

"What's new is that people are making photo collages with airplanes. We've never had that before," Wolff smiled. "Just because you vacation near each other doesn't mean you'll work together in Formula 1. We've always gotten along well. It just so happens that we also vacation in similar areas."

Wolff admitted he does not anticipate dramatic changes to the 2026 Mercedes lineup, despite persistent rumours that Verstappen could leave Red Bull early in the wake of Christian Horner's departure.

"But I don't think there will be any major surprises," he said.

While acknowledging his interest in Verstappen, Wolff reiterated that his current driver pairing remains the priority.

"The direction is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That's our top priority," said the Mercedes boss. "Everyone is up to date."

The ORF report suggests Mercedes will soon confirm its 2026 lineup, with a decision expected in Spa.

"It's not just about the team making a decision," Wolff said. "The drivers also need to know where they stand. We've always tried to adhere to this rule. And we'll do so again this time."

As for Verstappen, his much-discussed exit clause - which would have allowed him to leave Red Bull mid-contract in 2025 - is no longer valid. According to ORF, the clause was contingent on Verstappen being outside the top three in the standings at mid-season. Currently sitting third, the window is closed - until next year.

