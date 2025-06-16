Inside Story: Briatore's Take on Renault CEO's Unexpected Exit

Jun.16 - Luca de Meo's shock resignation as Renault CEO changes "absolutely nothing" at the Alpine F1 team.

That is the insistence of Flavio Briatore, who almost exactly one year ago was appointed personally by de Meo as "his executive advisor for the Formula 1 division".

Briatore, 75, has subsequently taken on de-facto team boss duties at the Enstone based outfit, following the similarly shock resignation of former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes.

"Nothing," Briatore said in Montreal when asked about the impact of de Meo's looming departure in July.

The Formula 1 paddock was surprised on Sunday when the French newspaper Le Figaro reported that de Meo, 58, has resigned and intends to become CEO at the Gucci-owning Kering group.

"After five years at the head of Renault Group, Luca de Meo has announced his decision to step down and pursue new challenges outside the automotive sector," Renault confirmed in a statement shortly afterwards.

