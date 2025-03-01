Inside Red Bull: Verstappen Reveals Insights After F1 Test

Although looked well during pre-season testing in Bahrain, reigning F1 champion remains hungry for more. The Dutchman recognized that the team have some more work to do.

A Solid but Unspectacular Final Day

Verstappen completed 81 laps in the Bahrain International Circuit on Friday for the final day of testing, participating in the two sessions. Verstappen was second in the headline times, just 0.021 seconds behind , who went fastest.

“I think we had a decent day today. There were a few little problems, but overall, we completed quite a bit of what we wanted to do.,” the Dutchman said, according to Formula1.com.

Although the timings showed some potential, Verstappen was cautious about drawing conclusions. “It wasn’t bad, but at the same time, there is still a bit of work to do,” he added.

Work in Progress for Red Bull

Verstappen’s comments suggest that while Red Bull might be in a good position, the team are far from complacent. The RB21 showed promise, but the reigning champions know that preseason testing is only a glimpse of the true potential.

“It is what we expected, and we will keep on working and trying to improve,” Verstappen explained. “Hopefully, as we go into Melbourne, we will learn a bit more by going through all the data and see where we are at.”

The 27-year-old mentioned the challenge of analyzing rivals’ performance during testing. “It is difficult to tell where everyone’s pace is, so there is still a bit of work to do for us,” he admitted.

"We are looking forward to starting racing properly again in Australia.”

