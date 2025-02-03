Inside Mercedes' Decision to Block Bottas' Naked Calendar

Feb.3 - Valtteri Bottas has been banned by Mercedes from releasing a follow-up to his 'Bottass' semi-naked calendar.

Last year, while still a Sauber driver, the Finn produced a charity calendar for prostate cancer research - with his bare rear end as the feature.

But according to The Sun and Bild, now that he is returning to Mercedes as reserve driver, boss Toto Wolff has said "no" to the release of Bottas' 2025 calendar follow-up.

However, Wolff and Mercedes are happy to let the 35-year-old continue to keep his 'mullet' hairstyle – a key part of Bottas' dramatic image change that began when he was replaced as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes teammate after 2021.

Then, Bottas was replaced by George Russell, who after Hamilton's 2025 move to Ferrari now finds himself in a senior position over rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Russell says he is happy that Bottas is returning to Mercedes in a support role.

"Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship," Russell said, "but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown. We often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.

"His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: