Inside Ferrari's New Era: The Vasseur Deal Explained

Aug.1 - Ferrari has confirmed a multi-year contract extension for team boss Fred Vasseur, ending weeks of speculation about his future as the team prepares for a crucial 2026 rules reset.

The announcement was made in Budapest on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian GP, with Ferrari's leadership praising the Frenchman's vision, steadiness, and cultural impact since joining in early 2023.

"We want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved," said CEO Benedetto Vigna. "It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership - a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility."

Vasseur responded: "This renewal is not just a confirmation - it's a challenge. We know what's expected, and we're all fully committed to taking the next step forward together."

Vasseur retains strong backing from both current drivers.

"I'm really, really happy," said Charles Leclerc. "There were quite a few rumours over the last month. Fred has an incredible vision and knows how to remain clear-headed no matter how much noise there is around the team. That's what Ferrari needs."

Lewis Hamilton added: "Fred told me yesterday. It was the right decision - he's the right person to take this team to the top."

Even Carlos Sainz, replaced by Hamilton for 2025, welcomed the news: "I didn't even know he needed to renew. From the outside, it seems more like a move to quell rumours. I'm happy for Fred."

Leclerc was on the podium at Spa thanks to the team's new rear suspension. But looking ahead to Hungary, the Monegasque admitted: "It's by far the worst track of the season for me. I'm looking forward to trying to prove that wrong."

He also addressed the internal development process after Hamilton revealed he'd been submitting technical dossiers to Maranello. "I have my way, which is different compared to Lewis, but that doesn't mean I'm left out. I'm definitely involved."

Hamilton, meanwhile, said working with Vasseur reminded him of Toto Wolff's trust-based approach. "I think Fred is very similar in that regard," he said. "I'm still trying to learn how Fred likes to work, but I have complete confidence in him."

