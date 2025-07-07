Inside F1: Toto Wolff's Surprising Confession About Kimi Raikkonen

Jul.7 - Toto Wolff has openly admitted to thumping a popular former Formula 1 driver.

Ex-world champion Kimi Raikkonen caused great hilarity at the FIA's end-of-season 2018 prize giving gala by appearing in a state of clear drunkenness.

Mercedes boss Wolff, however, was not laughing behind the scenes when the Finn openly mocked the new reigning champion of Formula 2, George Russell.

"Should I tell them the Raikkonen story?" Wolff called out to now-established Mercedes driver at Silverstone whilst being interviewed by ORF.

Russell grinned: "It's up to you. It doesn't affect me."

Wolff then returned to speaking in German to detail the "slightly embarrassing story".

He started by admitting that he grew up in "somewhat harsh circumstances" and therefore learned from an early age how to stand up for himself - sometimes physically.

"We were at the FIA awards in 2018," the Austrian revealed.

"One of the F1 drivers insulted George about how he had won the F2 championship. So I had to slap him. That was the end of it."

Wolff says he would dish out the same treatment to anyone displaying the same sort of disrespect towards those he is loyal to.

"Absolutely. I give my team and my family everything I have, and if necessary, I will defend them and keep them safe," Wolff said.

