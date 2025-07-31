Inside Audi's Latest Breakthrough: How Title Sponsor Deal Came to Life

Jul.31 - Audi's headline title sponsorship deal with Revolut came together in just four months, with team boss Jonathan Wheatley confirming both sides were eager to finalise quickly ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 entry.

"Both sides really want to work together," Wheatley told Bild. "This is also reflected in the fact that we only negotiated for four months before the deal was signed. Normally, periods of up to a year are possible."

The new alliance, unveiled earlier this week, marks Audi's first major commercial announcement as it prepares to take over Sauber's entry next year. While current title sponsor Stake has not been confirmed to depart, reports in Blick suggest Revolut will replace the Australian betting company in the lead role. Whether Stake remains in a supporting capacity is yet to be clarified.

Wheatley also moved to quiet speculation about potential star signings, insisting he is happy with the current 2025 driver lineup of Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

"With Nico and Gabriel, we have the best driver duo I can imagine," he said.

Revolut's global marketing chief Antoine Le Nel told Bild the brand saw Audi as a strategic path into the German market. "We're not yet that strong in the German market. We want to continue growing there. Audi is a natural partner for that."

The deal positions Audi alongside other F1 teams now backed by major finance-sector brands, such as Santander (Williams), UBS (Mercedes), UniCredit (Ferrari), MoneyGram (Haas), and CashApp (Racing Bulls).

As Blick noted, even teams like Sauber will not be worth less than 1 billion under F1's incoming regulations - reinforcing the value of major commercial deals at this stage of the sport's growth.

