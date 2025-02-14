Inside Aston Martin: Low Expectations for 2025 F1 Season?

Feb.14 - Aston Martin's expectations are "low" for the 2025 season.

That's the claim of the team's new simulator driver Dani Juncadella, who told L'Angle Del Miramar podcast that the all-new regulations for 2026 and beyond will be a key focus this season.

The team finished fifth overall in 2024, but Aston Martin struggled to effectively develop both its 2023 and 2024 cars in-season.

Adrian Newey starts work at the heavily-upgraded Silverstone factory in just over two weeks, but he will primarily focus on the all-new 2026 project.

So when asked what his expectations are for 2025, Juncadella admitted: "They are low.

"It's not like we will throw a year away, because it's important that it's a competitive year. But it's also a year to gather all of the information possible for next year, where the expectations are very high," the 33-year-old Spaniard added.

Overall, however, Juncadella is expecting the field to be very closely packed together in 2025.

"Everyone is already very close and I hope that this is the trend," he said, "because when the drivers are close, Fernando (Alonso) can make the difference.

"So I am confident that we could also have some surprises."

