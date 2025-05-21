Imola’s F1 Future Remains Doubtful: What’s Happening?

May 21 – Another sign that Imola has already hosted its final Formula 1 race for now has emerged.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali – an Imola native – admitted recently that with the annual calendar capped at 24 grands prix for now, it will be “difficult” for Imola to continue to co-exist on a calendar that also features Monza.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks a solution could be for Imola to share a single rotational spot on the calendar with another European circuit – a solution already in place for the future for Spa-Francorchamps.

“I’d advocate for the elegant rotation solution here as well,” Brown said at Imola last weekend. “Even if that’s certainly easier said than done.”

Domenicali told the New York Times it’s a possibility.

“We want to keep two or three rotational slots, no more,” he said. “But that’s the only way to look to attract or be attractive to other places.”

As for 2026, however, it appears like all hope is basically already lost for Imola. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Italy’s automobile club Aci has just allocated 5 million euros per year for Monza between 2026 and 2032.

As for Imola, the only allocated funding is 5.25 million euros – for the 2025 edition that has already been raced and won by Max Verstappen.

“Losing these kinds of tracks is a shame,” the Dutchman said after winning on Sunday. “I get it from F1’s side of things, of course – the new tracks that we are going to. You have to see it from a sporting side and a financial side.

“For me, personally, when I just speak about the enjoyment of driving, it’s this kind of track that made me fall in love with racing in general. There were always these few tracks where you just look at the speeds, look at how difficult they are to master, the history of the sport at certain tracks.

“It’s all very special and gives you a bit more emotion. It’s definitely a shame for me personally, but what can I do about it?” Verstappen added.

