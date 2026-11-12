Imola spent months preparing to host an emergency finale that will not happen. Mayor Marco Panieri says the push to bring Formula 1 back goes on, with F1 picking up the bill.

Imola has vowed to continue fighting for a place on the Formula 1 calendar after its hopes of hosting an emergency 2026 season finale were dashed.

F1 confirmed this week that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite the ongoing Middle East crisis, ending months of quiet contingency preparations at the Italian circuit.

Imola mayor Marco Panieri admitted disappointment, particularly with newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli potentially having the chance to celebrate another home race.

"We had hoped to share this historic moment with the newly crowned world champion, Kimi Antonelli, the teams, and our extraordinary fans," he said in a statement.

"It was a shared dream that now serves as a new source of energy for the future."

Panieri insisted the circuit, which lost its regular calendar slot after 2025, remains determined to return.

"Our journey to bring the 'Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna' Grand Prix back to Imola continues," he said.

"We will keep working to promote our 'Motor Valley' and reaffirm Imola's readiness to host Formula 1. We are convinced that the best is yet to come."

According to veteran journalist Roger Benoit, F1 itself funded the contingency preparations and will cover the costs now that the race is no longer required.

"Of course, Formula 1 covered all costs in Imola," he wrote in Blick.

"There will now be hundreds of hotel cancellations there. The entire organisation had prepared for the worst-case scenario."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who comes from Imola, also reportedly thanked the organisers for their efforts.

"The Italians prepared superbly for the contingency," Benoit quoted F1 management as saying.

"But the current situation in the Middle East and the flight situation mean we're sticking with the original calendar."

Imola's 2026 contingency Circuit Imola Finales confirmed Qatar and Abu Dhabi Lost regular slot After 2025 Mayor Marco Panieri Benoit on costs "Formula 1 covered all costs in Imola" F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, from Imola

Related: F1 nears Tuesday Qatar call as Imola backup faces halt

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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