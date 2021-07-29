Imola track aims for new three-year F1 race deal

Jul.29 - Imola is aiming for a multi-year deal to secure a permanent spot on the Formula 1 calendar.

Last year and also in 2021, the former San Marino GP venue in Italy stepped in at short notice to fill calendar gaps in the covid-marred sport.

And now, regional Emilia-Romagna president Stefano Bonaccini admits he would like Imola to take a regular place on the 2022 schedule - and with spectators present this time.

"I think of what it would have been like with the public," he told Il Resto del Carlino newspaper.

"We hope to bring the world championship back home and with it the vaccinated public for a couple of years - maybe three. It is a social, health and cohesion issue that we are getting better at."

However, Bonaccini admits a deal is not done yet.

"I'm waiting for them to call me to make the deal for the next few years," he said.

It is rumoured that Formula 1 is open to entering negotiations, but that the annual race fee would be about EUR 23 million.

"Not everyone is as attentive as (Italian) minister Luigi di Maio," Bonaccini said.

"I myself had doubts, but I understand that he wants to reconfirm the millions of euros every year for the next few years," he revealed.

"He wants F1 to stay in Imola for more years, because the grand prix is dedicated to 'Made in Italy', not just to Emilia-Romagna."

