Imola now wants spectators at race event next season

Apr.19 - Imola is not only hoping for a place on the 2022 calendar, the event also wants to welcome spectators back to Formula 1.

It is no secret that, having staged annual consecutive 'fill in' races for cancelled grands prix amid the covid pandemic, Imola is now eyeing a full-time return to the calendar.

Helping in that quest is Italy's foreign minister Luigi di Maio, who attended Sunday's race and had talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"In sporting terms it is certainly a great show, but it's also a perfect vehicle for promoting 'Made in Italy' products to the world," he said.

"Now we hope this will be the last race at Imola without the public, and we are working with (regional) president Bonaccini to make it a permanent round of the Formula 1 world championship.

"I talked to Stefano Domenicali and we will work to see the grand prix at Imola next year. We hope it will be an opportunity to see many people in the stands," minister di Maio added.

For that, however, he admitted that "a lot will depend on the vaccination campaign".

