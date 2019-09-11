Imola joins Mugello in eyeing F1 race

Imola has followed in the footsteps of fellow Italian circuit Mugello in saying it too wants to host a Formula 1 race.

Monza recently secured a new five-year deal to host the Italian GP until at least 2024.

"In five years, we will think about applying to bring Formula 1 to Tuscany," Ferrari-owned Mugello's director Paolo Poli said this week.

And now, Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense says the track east of Bologna has similar ambitions.





"The great work by Aci president Angelo Sticchi Damiani in keeping Formula 1 in Italy could reopen the possibility of the circus coming back to Imola," he is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

"To achieve such a result, it is essential to have the full support of regional and metropolitan institutions, as is happening in Monza and Mugello," he added.