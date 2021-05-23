Imola could secure five-year F1 race deal

May 23 - Imola appears poised to seal a long-term and permanent place on the Formula 1 calendar.

For the past two years, the Italian circuit and former regular San Marino GP host has stepped in at short notice to replace postponed or cancelled races due to the covid crisis.

The venue's reward may be a five-year fixed race deal, according to Italy's Automoto.

"At Imola, they worked very well in this period of emergency," said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the president of Italy's automobile club Aci.

"We have discussed and evaluated the possibilities with Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the Emilia Romagna region, and I found enthusiasm and a desire to invest."

The pair reportedly met recently with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I am promoting an agreement that would be fantastic for Italy - last year we hosted three grands prix, we still have Monza and having Imola on a permanent basis would be really very nice," Sticchi Damiani said.

Check out more items on this website about: