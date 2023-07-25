Hungarian GP Podium Drama: Norris Shatters EUR 45k Masterpiece
Jul.25 - The maker of the unique porcelain Hungarian GP trophies has vowed to replace the one presented to race winner Max Verstappen on Sunday.
The hand-made vase, worth a reported EUR 45,000, tipped over and smashed when second-placed Lando Norris banged his champagne bottle onto the podium.
"Max just placed it too close to the edge," the McLaren driver joked afterwards. "Not my problem - it's his!"
The CEO of the trophy maker Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura, Attila Simon, told Hungarian television M4 Sport: "The teams should work out who is to blame among themselves, but we take on the joyous and heavy burden of making it again."
He added that all Herendi creations are guaranteed for life, and that work on Verstappen's new trophy have already begun.
A spokesperson for the manufacturer commented: "We will replace the trophy as part of our national image."
🏆💥
We are so, so sorry... @redbullracing and @Max33Verstappen! 🫣#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/eXTC4dLdMO
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 23, 2023
No biggie, a harmless trivial matter.
Harmless trivial matter that really shouldn't have happened, annoying for the people who made it, I would suggest the removal of trophies before the champagne celebrations. 😜
Correction , good for the people that made it , they can bill the Fia another $45k or more
So you think the Fia will pay for a new trophy, can't see that happening & if they do Mclaren will be charged by the fia + their costs. 😜 I'm sure we'll hear more about it. Y
Storm in a porcelain t-cup apparently the makers have said it'll be foc, unless i've misunderstood, Hungarian isnt my 4th language, but Lake Balaton great place to holiday , i was there in the still communist era, rented a whole house for £75 for three weeks while the family lived in there summer house, very corrupt police as i remember too , they were stopping every foreign registered car for "speeding", i was gonna kick off till i realised the fine was about $10 lol
Oops, sorry for the double post. Jere what is your prediction for Spa.? 😜
For now, VER-PER-NOR.
Lando, what an Ass acting like he didnt break it. If I was Max I would punt Landos next Crystal, Porcelain or Glass trophy like a football. Too bad it wont be a 1st place trophy though.