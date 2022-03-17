Hülkenberg to race Bahrain F1 GP instead of Vettel

Mar.17 - The Aston Martin F1 team announced this morning that Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel will be replaced by Aston Martin's reserve driver Nico Hülkenberg. The German driver, who already drove 10 F1 seasons and 182 races, will be in AMR22 F1 car from FP1 onwards.

Hulkenberg still holds the record of most races with out winning a podium and now gets another chance to get this burden of his shoulders.

