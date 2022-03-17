Hülkenberg to race Bahrain F1 GP instead of Vettel
Mar.17 - The Aston Martin F1 team announced this morning that Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Vettel will be replaced by Aston Martin's reserve driver Nico Hülkenberg. The German driver, who already drove 10 F1 seasons and 182 races, will be in AMR22 F1 car from FP1 onwards.
Hulkenberg still holds the record of most races with out winning a podium and now gets another chance to get this burden of his shoulders.
Return of the Hulk, be interesting to see how he does
I didn’t see this coming at all, so a total shock. On the other hand, Seb’s infection is likely because he shook hands with RIC last Wednesday, although the latter also had physical contact with ALB, VER, BOT, & RUS. I hope no one else catches COVID afterwards like Seb.
Hulk substituting is unsurprising since he’s the team’s official & regular reserve.
Hulkenberg is becoming the ultimate super sub after Roberto Moreno. Good luck to him #27🇩🇪