Hulkenberg thinks shyness hurt F1 career

Nico Hulkenberg thinks shyness might have held him back in Formula 1.

Since 2010, the 32-year-old has driven for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault, but he has lost his seat for 2020 and is struggling to find another.

Holding the record as the longest-serving F1 driver without a single podium, the German thinks his former shyness may have held him back.

"I used to be less social than I am today," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.





"I didn't talk much with people but I think being more open and communicative would have helped."

Hulkenberg also blames F1's typical "politics" for leaving him struggling to find a seat.

"Unfortunately, there are many factors and influences that as a driver takes things out of your hands," he said. "There's a lot of politics in Formula 1.

"But maybe I used to be too shy as well, and that came across as arrogance."