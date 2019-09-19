Hulkenberg 'sure' Schumacher will race in F1

Nico Hulkenberg says he is "sure" that Mick Schumacher will soon be in Formula 1.
Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is eleventh overall with two rounds of his first Formula 2 season to go.
"I am sure that we will see him in Formula 1 in two years at the latest," fellow German Hulkenberg told RTL.
Despite his recent win in Hungary, some have expressed disappointment with Schumacher's first F2 season.
But Hulkenberg said: "I think he has developed well.
"The expectations are extremely high. As far as I can judge from a distance, he deals with that very well too."
Why won't the click mongering media leave little schu alone and let him race. He knows very well what it will take to get a F1 seat and I doubt that he wants to be a paddock also ran with a famous last name. If he has any of his dad's resolve, he NEEDS to be a winner. Let him find his way.