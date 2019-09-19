Hulkenberg 'sure' Schumacher will race in F1

Nico Hulkenberg says he is "sure" that Mick Schumacher will soon be in Formula 1.

Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is eleventh overall with two rounds of his first Formula 2 season to go.

"I am sure that we will see him in Formula 1 in two years at the latest," fellow German Hulkenberg told RTL.

Despite his recent win in Hungary, some have expressed disappointment with Schumacher's first F2 season.


But Hulkenberg said: "I think he has developed well.

"The expectations are extremely high. As far as I can judge from a distance, he deals with that very well too."

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    Why won't the click mongering media leave little schu alone and let him race. He knows very well what it will take to get a F1 seat and I doubt that he wants to be a paddock also ran with a famous last name. If he has any of his dad's resolve, he NEEDS to be a winner. Let him find his way.

