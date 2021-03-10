Hulkenberg says new sprint race format is rubbish

Mar.10 - Dr Helmut Marko has given the thumbs-up to Formula 1's plan for the Saturday sprint race 'super qualifying' format that will be trialled over three races in 2021.

That is despite the fact that others, including likely 2021 Mercedes reserve Nico Hulkenberg, have poured cold water on the plan.

"It's rubbish," Hulkenberg told Servus TV. "It sounds like a very artificial way to create some tension.

"The teams and manufacturers are investment millions and millions with thousands of people involved, and then this is thrown at them."

However, Red Bull official Marko said Formula 1 had to act to end the recent spate of "totally boring" races.

"A lot of the details still need to be clarified, but we should give it a try. Then we can always decide how things will go on in 2022," he added.

"If you look at it realistically, most of the races in recent years have been totally boring. So you have to do something. That is why we are positive about this idea," Marko said.

"DRS did not have the desired effect and, in my opinion, that is a much more artificial measure."

Hulkenberg, though, hit back at the notion that F1 is "boring" as it is.

"It has been the same way for 10 or 15 years," he insisted. "Nevertheless, people still watch Formula 1 and are fascinated by it.

"Not every football game is exciting to watch either," said the German.

"The aerodynamics today make the sport so fascinating and fast, but it is also the reason why the cars look static and why overtaking is often very difficult," Hulkenberg continued.

"But I think every third or fourth race in 2020 was exciting, and that's ok."

