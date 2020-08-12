Hulkenberg reveals 2021 talks with 'two teams'

Aug.12 - Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he is talking to "two teams" about his future in Formula 1.

The German, having substituted at short notice for Sergio Perez at Silverstone, will travel to Barcelona this weekend just in case the Racing Point regular again tests positive for coronavirus.

But Hulkenberg will not hang around all weekend if he doesn't need to - he wants to race.

"I have to know earlier this time, because otherwise I would like to do a GT race at the Nurburgring this weekend," he told the Swiss newspaper Blick.





The 32-year-old, who lost his full-time place in F1 at the end of last year, admits that he would like to return properly in 2021.

"I have offers from the teams where something is still open," Hulkenberg revealed.

Blick correspondent Roger Benoit named those teams as Alfa Romeo and Haas, and Hulkenberg confirmed the Alfa Romeo talks to F1's official website.

When asked if his performances at Silverstone had increased his hopes of a 2021 comeback, Hulkenberg told Auto Motor und Sport: "Increased hopes would be an exaggeration.

"For some time now, I've been talking to two teams. I don't know if anything has changed now, but it doesn't feel like it.

"The people there know me and are not influenced by one race weekend. There is a chance, but it will take a while," Hulkenberg said.

Check out more items on this website about: