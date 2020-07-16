Hulkenberg 'itching' to race again in August

Jul.16 - Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he is "itching" to go racing again.

It has been announced that the 32-year-old German, who was dropped by Renault at the end of last year, will make a guest appearance in mid-August in the ADAC GT Masters race at the Nurburgring.

He will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

"Especially now that Formula 1 has started again, I am really itching to race," the former F1 driver said.





"After a break of almost eight months, I'm really keen to feel the adrenalin flow again."

However, he denied that he will take part in the full series, insisting: "This is only to be understood as a small, exciting adventure in GT racing."

Hulkenberg said recently that he would like to return to Formula 1, but admitted that there are "not too many options" available for 2021.

