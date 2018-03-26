F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Hulkenberg: Gap to top teams bigger in 2018

F1 News

Hulkenberg: Gap to top teams bigger in 2018

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team on the drivers parade. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 25th March 2018. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team on the drivers parade. Australian Grand Prix, Sunday 25th March 2018. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Mar.26 - Nico Hulkenberg says the challengers to F1's top three teams have "a lot of work to do" to catch up.

Like other hopeful midfield teams including McLaren, Renault entered 2018 eager to be closer to the pace set by Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hulkenberg said Renault can take positives away from Melbourne, but he said the bad news is "our deficit to the leaders".

"The guys ahead of us were a long way ahead," said the German driver.

"We wanted to reduce the gap in the winter, but it seems that it has grown even more. That is not good. We have a lot of work to do."

When asked where the midfield lacks pace to the front, Hulkenberg answered: "In my opinion it's everything.

"It's all about the little details. It's partly the engine, partly the aerodynamics, but also the chassis, the dynamics, the mechanicals, and so on."

But he said the good news is that Renault has started the season well.

"We have a good basis for further work," said Hulkenberg.

"Before Grosjean and Magnussen went out, we were at their pace and also McLaren's. This year we have a good car at the beginning of the season."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now