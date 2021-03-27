Hulkenberg confirms F1 'triple role' in this season

Mar.27 - Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed that he will be a reserve driver for Aston Martin in 2021.

The German lost his full-time F1 seat at the end of 2019 but still raced three times last year when Racing Point regulars Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll sat out with covid-19.

So as Racing Point re-brands as Aston Martin for 2021, Hulkenberg told Servus TV on Friday: "Yes, I will be a substitute driver for Aston Martin and will also have that role for Mercedes in certain races."

In addition to his new job as an expert F1 pundit for Austrian television Servus TV, the 33-year-old smiled as said he will fulfil "a bit of a triple role this year".

But in fact, Hulkenberg could have a fourth role in 2021 - because Mercedes-powered McLaren may also turn to the 'super sub' this season.

"We have an agreement with Toto (Wolff) and Mercedes to be able to access their substitute drivers in an emergency," McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl told RTL.

