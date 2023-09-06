Hugo Boss Bulls Racing: Red Bull's Junior Team Gets a Luxury Makeover
Sep.6 - AlphaTauri's renaming to Hugo Boss looks set to go ahead.
Motorsport-magazin.com reported a month ago that Red Bull's second team is likely to be known as 'Hugo Boss Bulls Racing' from next year.
Indeed, while 'Boss' branding is currently on the Aston Martin, the German luxury fashion house is pulling out of Formula E completely, Sport1 reports.
And motorsport-magazin.com quoted new Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder as saying: "Hugo Boss is realigning its existing commitments in sport and we will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future."
That's a mouthful , what will it be shortened to I wonder
While commenting on this i notice th ticket sales advert where for 24 they are offering a 5% discount for Austria , yeah right , like that's necessary, Rbs home Gp we need to offer a discount..........