Hugo Boss Bulls Racing: Red Bull's Junior Team Gets a Luxury Makeover

Hugo Boss Bulls Racing: Red Bull's Junior Team Gets a Luxury Makeover
6 September 2023 by    1 min read
 2

Sep.6 - AlphaTauri's renaming to Hugo Boss looks set to go ahead.

Motorsport-magazin.com reported a month ago that Red Bull's second team is likely to be known as 'Hugo Boss Bulls Racing' from next year.

Indeed, while 'Boss' branding is currently on the Aston Martin, the German luxury fashion house is pulling out of Formula E completely, Sport1 reports.

And motorsport-magazin.com quoted new Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder as saying: "Hugo Boss is realigning its existing commitments in sport and we will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future."

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

2 F1 Fan comments on “Hugo Boss Bulls Racing: Red Bull's Junior Team Gets a Luxury Makeover

  2. shroppyfly

    While commenting on this i notice th ticket sales advert where for 24 they are offering a 5% discount for Austria , yeah right , like that's necessary, Rbs home Gp we need to offer a discount..........

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.