How Will Pirelli's 'Experiment' Impact F1 Pecking Order in 2025?

Apr.9 - Pirelli will run an "experiment" in a move to prevent repeats of the processional Japanese GP.

Suzuka was resurfaced ahead of the 2025 race, and coupled with the ever-quicker cars and hardest tyre compounds, almost no overtaking whatsoever occurred.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur predicts more of the same later this season.

"Yes, it will probably be a 'qualifying championship'," said the Frenchman.

Hard compounds will again be supplied this weekend in Bahrain, but the situation is very different to Suzuka - much higher temperatures and inherent tyre wear.

Beyond that, according to Auto Motor und Sport, Pirelli intends to adjust some of its intended original selections and supply softer compounds at forthcoming races.

Journalist Michael Schmidt said it will begin with an "experiment" in both Miami and Imola - a shift to softer tyres. The brand new, super-soft C6 compound will even be seen at Imola.

"If the experiment is successful, this could set a trend for the future," he added, explaining that Pirelli will confirm the news officially on Wednesday. "We could even get softer tyres for the rest of the season."

It's bad news for Red Bull, whose car is much more tyre-hungry than the McLaren.

"There are a lot of slow corners in Bahrain," said Schmidt, "and if you have a problem there, you really have a problem."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: