How Verstappen's 2026 Decision Impacts Russell's Career Prospects

Aug.1 - Max Verstappen has finally confirmed he will stay with Red Bull in 2026, shutting down months of speculation linking him to a Mercedes switch.

"I didn't make a soap opera. I don't like opera at all. I like to go on holiday, have a good time, come here, race in Formula 1 cars and go home," Verstappen told Sky Italia on Thursday in Budapest.

"The thing is, people are waffling so much throughout the whole season while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me, and I do that on purpose. Some people just like to stir the pot, but for me it's always been quite clear."

Verstappen added, "We're always in conversations about what we could do with the car. When you're not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kinds of things, and I never did."

His decision affects George Russell, who is now expected to remain at Mercedes but possibly on a short contract that leaves 2027 open.

"I still trust Toto and have faith in the team. But for neither Kimi nor myself have these been reassuring months," Russell said.

"If a shorter contract gives me the best chance to win, then that's possible."

Verstappen also praised new team boss Laurent Mekies: "He's very friendly, very open, very motivated, very driven. I'm very excited for the future, what we can do together."

As for this year's title race, Verstappen admitted: "McLaren will be very strong here as well, normally out of reach. Their tyre management is unparalleled. The rotation they have on the front axle without losing the rear is impressive. We have to achieve that."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, asked who he favours for the title, said: "At the moment, Piastri seems to have the edge, but I wouldn't rule out Norris. Oscar has been impressive so far."

Verstappen also reiterated his long-term plans beyond F1: "I want to learn the basics now, what it takes to run a successful racing team."

His race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase returns this weekend after missing Spa.

