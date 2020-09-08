How Senna, Schumacher & Hamilton compare on iconic tracks?

Formula 1 history will always be defined by certain names, whether they were drivers, team principals or car designers, there will always be names that elevate over the rest. Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are three names that could define the three greatest drivers ever, though debates regarding that list will never end.

In a hypothetical race between these legendary names in equal cars, which one would you bet on? In their prime, these three amazing champions proved to be untouchable and we can only imagine what the result would be if the three competed against each other.

In this article, we will compare these three legends' records at five of the most iconic F1 tracks in history.

Interlagos comparison

At the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Schumacher leads the way with four triumphs. The German won twice each with Benetton and Ferrari.

Senna, on his side, won at his home track twice, but as the only driver of this trio to compete in the 1980s, he took part in more Brazilian Grands Prix at Jacarepaguá than in Sao Paulo, where he participated in just five GPs.

Hamilton has competed 13 times at Brazil and has won a couple of races there for Mercedes. Beyond his results there, fifth place in 2008 meant he sealed his first World Drivers' Championship at the track.

Monaco comparison

Senna is the undisputed King of the Monaco Grand Prix, having won the race six times, including five consecutive triumphs from 1989 to 1993. His 1984 performance, achieving second place with a Toleman, was memorable.

Schumacher is tied with Graham Hill in second place for most victories at Monaco, with five.

Hamilton has won three times at the venue, with his 2008 win as his best around the track.

Silverstone comparison

Hamilton leads the all-time table of victories at Silverstone with seven wins in his home race. Surprisingly, Senna won only once at Silverstone, in a wet 1988 race. On the other hand, Schumacher won three times at the venue with Ferrari (1998, 2002 and 2004).

Spa-Francorchamps comparison

At the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, Schumacher leads the all-time ranking with six victories, including his first-ever GP win in 1992. In 2004, the German sealed his seventh title with P2 at Spa, where he made his F1 debut in 1991 with Jordan.

Senna won five times at the venue and is one of two drivers (Jim Clark) in history to win four consecutive races in Belgium.

Hamilton now has four victories in the iconic race track in the Ardennes Forest, being one of five drivers (all World Champions) to win at least four races at Spa.

Monza comparison

In the Temple of Speed, these three have taken multiple victories, with the German legend winning the GP five times for Ferrari and Hamilton five for McLaren and Mercedes. Senna, on his side, took two victories for McLaren in 1990 and 1992.

The records of each driver at the most iconic circuits are certainly impressive and what was expected out of these unique competitors.

