How Conflict Threatens to Sideline Rwanda’s Ambitious F1 Dreams

Feb.13 - African country Congo has thrown a spanner in the works of neighbouring Rwanda's clear plans to join the Formula 1 calendar.

When Rwandan capital Kigali hosted the FIA's end-of-year prize giving gala in December, its president Paul Kagama took the opportunity to formalise the country's intentions to become host of the African GP.

But a month later, a reportedly Rwandan-backed rebel group captured Goma, a Congolese city near the Rwandan border. In response, the United Nations - claiming that the violence has already resulted in thousands of deaths - condemned Rwanda's alleged support of the rebel group called M23.

Congo's foreign affairs minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner has now written a letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, declaring the sport's talks with Rwanda to be "deeply concerning".

"While I applaud Formula 1's desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host," she wrote in the letter.

"Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda?"

When asked to comment on the letter, a spokesperson for Formula 1 said it is "closely monitoring" the situation in Rwanda.

"We have received inquiries from several organisers around the world wishing to host a Formula 1 race in the future," the F1 official added.

"We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions are based on full information and on what is in the best interests of the sport and our values."

