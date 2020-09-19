How can F1 compete with NASCAR in the USA?

Formula 1 continues to attract fans around the world with its blend of fast-paced action and high-octane drama. The 2020 season is no exception as the 2020 Italian Grand Prix result showed. Along with a surprise win for Pierre Gasly, the smash that Charles Leclerc suffered was quite something. This type of action has gained the sport a massive global following, but it is not quite the king of the motorsports in the US as yet; that is certainly the case when you compare it to NASCAR.

Although the deal which saw Liberty Media acquire Formula 1 rights for the USA has helped the sport to grow there, it is still something of a niche motorsport to follow in the US. NASCAR, on the other hand, remains very popular in comparison and draws big numbers to watch races in person or on TV.

It is also a sport that is gaining a lot of traction with betting fans, many of whom have loyal sources to keep up to date with the latest NASCAR news and predictions on sites such as WSN.com.

In terms of revenue, the US represents a significant market; a golden opportunity that has led many to speculate whether F1 will attempt to cross the pond and compete with NASCAR. But just how could it go about this?

Tap into the growing US online betting market

Since the 2018 US Supreme Court ruling around sports betting, the industry has grown swiftly. The revenue generated by the online gambling industry in 2019 was $53.7 billion, and figure this expected to be significantly more in 2020, and beyond. F1 as a sport could therefore grow in the US to compete with NASCAR by taking advantage of this potential source of new fans.

By partnering with online sportsbooks in the USA to showcase the sport more to their customers, they could well attract a lot of extra fans to follow it. The hope for F1 would be that a taste of the sport for gambling purposes could well see people become genuine fans over time.

More teams and drivers from the USA

Another tactic that F1 could use to compete with NASCAR in North America is attracting more US-based talent into the sport. With no US-born drivers competing at the moment, and only one minor team in HAAS F1, there is simply nothing for F1 to attract US-based fans with at present. Having a US team or a few American drivers to cheer for people in the States would surely improve F1's appeal.

F1, though, is a notoriously expensive sport for any backer to get into and even the wealthiest US-based investors would probably think twice before setting up a new team. Finding a young US driver who has all the skills to perform in Formula 1 is no easy feat either. If the sport can help encourage both these things to happen though, it could win them an army of new fans in the States.

More coverage in the US media

Most people will watch F1 races on their TV screen or mobile device. The issue right now for F1 in the US is the coverage of the sport across all states is not great; live races can air at awkward times of the day, or they are just not shown.

There is also a real lack of shows in the US media which give the latest F1 news and analysis to fans. Running more content of this kind for US-based sports fans would not only make it easier for them to follow F1 but also bring the sport to the attention of more people there.

Give it an image overhaul

For most people across the world, F1 has an image of a glamorous and exciting sport, and to succeed this image will need to take hold in America. Many US sports fans see F1 as a bit geeky and overly technical. NASCAR, on the other hand, has an established reputation in the States as a thrilling and entertaining sport. So to compete with NASCAR in the US, it would seem that F1 chiefs need to give it an image overhaul to convince Americans to give it at least a chance. By cutting back on the technical side of things and gearing US coverage to that specific audience, it could help F1 expand in the USA.

NASCAR is still top dog in the US – for now

There is no doubt that F1 still lags behind NASCAR in the American sports market. NASCAR has rooted itself into generations of Americans so, from a young age, there is a natural connection to the sport that F1 cannot replicate any time soon. F1, though, does have a loyal following across the various states and could easily use the above tips to build on this in the future.

