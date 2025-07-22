How Argentina's F1 Prospects Are Being Revitalized by Colapinto Hype

Jul.22 - Days ago, rumours swirled that Franco Colapinto's F1 future with Alpine was in doubt, but corporate Argentina is rallying around him and a major motorsport renaissance could be underway.

The familiar Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez in Buenos Aires will undergo a massive renovation, ultimately aiming for a return to the Formula 1 calendar. The circuit last hosted an F1 race in 1998, before dropping off due to outdated infrastructure.

Spearheaded by renowned F1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke, the track's master plan involves a complete overhaul - a new layout, FIA Grade 2 homologation, and a Phase 2 upgrade path for full Grade 1 status.

"We have a two-phase plan. Phase 1 is for MotoGP in 2027 and Phase 2 is for Formula 1," Tilke said, as reported by Soy Motor.

"It should result in a very good and very exciting circuit."

The redesign removes famous corners like Vivorita and Ombu, but their names will remain in use. The Salotto Curve and Ascari chicane survive intact.

Infrastructure upgrades will include drainage, curbs, power, garages, and grandstands for 120,000 fans.

"Everything we redesign is not just for the drivers, it's also for the spectators," Tilke added. "We have elevation for viewing, a 360 degree spectator circuit, and a concert area.

"We need to significantly expand the paddock - increase the capacity of the pit building, add garages, and modernise them."

Construction begins this November and ends February 2027. MotoGP will debut there in March.

While MotoGP is confirmed, F1 clearly remains the long-term goal. The F1-specific layout will be 500 metres longer and alter two corners. Securing a GP would require infrastructure upgrades and an approximately $40 million annual hosting fee.

Political and commercial momentum is building, with figures like Jorge Macri, Orly Terranova, and Daniel Scioli lending support.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: