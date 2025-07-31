Horner to Alpine? Rumours Swirl as Briatore's Controversial Epstein Links Reported

Jul.31 - Flavio Briatore is under renewed scrutiny in Formula 1 amid fresh media investigations into his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and growing dysfunction at Alpine, where he serves as team advisor.

A report from Unlimited Hangout has linked Briatore to Epstein's social circle, citing his name in the late financier's so-called "black book" alongside Jacques Villeneuve, Eddie Irvine, and other F1 figures.

No charges have been laid and F1 has made no official comment. But the timing is awkward.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo - a key supporter of both the F1 project and Briatore's return - abruptly resigned recently. His replacement, Francois Provost, is yet to signal any commitment to Alpine's embattled racing program, as Renault faces growing financial pressure.

Meanwhile, rumours are swirling around Christian Horner, who was ousted by Red Bull recently. According to Sky Deutschland, Ralf Schumacher said: "I don't know if Horner will return. Sometimes things can change quickly.

"We also have the story with his assistant, Fiona, which was the subject of the investigation. She has apparently now been given a good position at Cadillac and will return to the paddock."

"Apparently, this story will be brought before the court in January," Schumacher added, "and I suspect that other teams are waiting for the investigation to be concluded."

Nico Rosberg told Sky that "Toto Wolff is incredibly afraid that Horner wants to become president of the FIA.

"I think he (Horner) should start a twelfth team, or become the head of Alpine. He has good relations with Flavio Briatore."

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, a former Red Bull protege, also weighed in: "Christian has been very, very good at what he has done. I'm sure we'll see him in some other team. Given Christian's vast experience and skills, I'm sure many teams will be interested in his services."

On track, Alpine continues to underperform. Flavio Colapinto - championed by Briatore - was spotted flying economy to Budapest, prompting speculation he may be slipping down the pecking order. Mundo Deportivo reported a flight attendant paused boarding to take a selfie with Colapinto, F2's Pepe Marti, and F3's Mari Boya.

Briatore, speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, admitted: "If we survive Q1, we often make it to Q3. I have no idea why."

