Horner: Red Bull could replace Ricciardo with Sainz

Mar.15 - Red Bull has Carlos Sainz waiting in the wings if talks with Daniel Ricciardo break down.

That is the warning made by team boss Christian Horner, amid reports Red Bull has set Australian Ricciardo a deadline to commit to Red Bull beyond 2018.

"Our intention is to have him with us in the future," Horner told CNN.

"But if that isn't possible, we have other good alternatives. We have good drivers in the junior programme and although he's with Renault now, we still have Carlos Sainz under contract," he added.

Horner also said Lewis Hamilton might be an outside chance for a Red Bull seat.

"Lewis' contract also expires," he said. "It's hard to see him leaving Mercedes, but we never say never."

