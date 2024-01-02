Horner Receives Prestigious CBE in Royal Honour
Jan.2 - In a significant recognition of his contributions to the world of motorsport, Christian Horner, the esteemed Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, has been honoured with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours List by King Charles III. This prestigious accolade comes as a testament to Horner's remarkable impact in Formula One and his broader engagements in the motorsport sector.
The announcement, made public on December 29, 2023, marks a notable upgrade from Horner's previous honour in 2013, when he was appointed an Officer of the British Empire. This elevation to a CBE is particularly significant as it follows the Team's phenomenal success in securing four consecutive double Formula One World Championships.
Expressing his sentiments on this prestigious recognition, Horner shared, “Being awarded an OBE a decade ago was an extraordinary honour, and now, being appointed a CBE is both humbling and an immense honour. Leading the incredible team at Oracle Red Bull Racing and contributing to an industry that plays a crucial role in the UK’s economic landscape is a privilege. The journey with Red Bull in Formula One and our achievements in the advanced technology sector are something I hold in high regard. This recognition is a proud moment for me and a reflection of our collective efforts.”
Christian Horner's journey in Formula One has been one of remarkable leadership and innovation, leading Red Bull Racing to the forefront of the motorsport world. This latest honour not only acknowledges his personal achievements but also highlights the significant contributions of the sport to the United Kingdom’s technological and economic growth.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Well done Christian
One day I will research the various levels of merit in GB. Kudos to Horny, first rate team manager, but it all seems a bit silly to me. CBE for racing cars? What part of the British Empire does he connand?
His CBE is not for racing cars but for running a very successful business and providing employment for thousands in an economy that needs expertise like Christian has
Get your facts right old man
Johnboy, you must have had a dreadful childhood and upbringing, from which you appear to have not recovered.
You seem to get your joy and happiness by being aggressive and belligerent to others. There is nothing to be achieved from your frequent disparaging remarks, except maybe your own satisfaction. You paint yourself as a jerk!
Takes one to know one you twat
Exactly! You just confirmed your status as a highly qualified jerk! You couldn't help yourself but make disparaging and belligerent comments.
I rest my case.
Should be Johnjerk, not Johnboy!
CBE is the highest honour apart from a knighthood, they were going to award him a knighthood but someone complained lol so he got the next best thing Seven weeks till testing mmmn cant wait
Seven weeks to all the rhetoric and sandbagging that always symbolises F1 pre-season testing!
When the reality starts, Max will blow them all away again.
:) That's an easy one, Ophelia. Nice to see a new poster on here. We need more female perspective. Hope that you're with us for the season.
You must be related to Ophelia
A right pair of self opiniated numpties
More to come
Talk soon
I see you've got yourself a pre-season fan there Ror .
Are you assuming his/her gender? 😄