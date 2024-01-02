Horner Receives Prestigious CBE in Royal Honour

Jan.2 - In a significant recognition of his contributions to the world of motorsport, Christian Horner, the esteemed Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, has been honoured with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours List by King Charles III. This prestigious accolade comes as a testament to Horner's remarkable impact in Formula One and his broader engagements in the motorsport sector.

The announcement, made public on December 29, 2023, marks a notable upgrade from Horner's previous honour in 2013, when he was appointed an Officer of the British Empire. This elevation to a CBE is particularly significant as it follows the Team's phenomenal success in securing four consecutive double Formula One World Championships.

Expressing his sentiments on this prestigious recognition, Horner shared, “Being awarded an OBE a decade ago was an extraordinary honour, and now, being appointed a CBE is both humbling and an immense honour. Leading the incredible team at Oracle Red Bull Racing and contributing to an industry that plays a crucial role in the UK’s economic landscape is a privilege. The journey with Red Bull in Formula One and our achievements in the advanced technology sector are something I hold in high regard. This recognition is a proud moment for me and a reflection of our collective efforts.”

Christian Horner's journey in Formula One has been one of remarkable leadership and innovation, leading Red Bull Racing to the forefront of the motorsport world. This latest honour not only acknowledges his personal achievements but also highlights the significant contributions of the sport to the United Kingdom’s technological and economic growth.

