Horner not worried that Ferrari bosses run F1

Oct.1 - Christian Horner says he is not worried that so many former Ferrari chiefs are now running Formula 1.

The Maranello outfit is the only one in pitlane with the power to veto incoming rules.

And now it is notable that F1's top officials are Jean Todt as FIA president, Ross Brawn as sporting director, and from 2021 Stefano Domenicali as CEO.

All three figures were central to Ferrari's ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era, but Red Bull team boss Horner insists he is not worried.

"Obviously you look at the make-up at the top end of the sport and it looks like a mid-1990s or early-2000s Formula 1 setup," he acknowledged.

"But I don't think that there's any particular bias or love towards Ferrari from any of those individuals. I'm sure Stefano will be scrupulous in his impartiality."

Indeed, the news that former Ferrari boss Domenicali will replace Chase Carey from January 1 next year was widely welcomed last weekend at Sochi.

"I think it's great for the sport," Horner continued. "He's one of the good guys.

"Having competed against him when he was the team principal of Ferrari, I can say he has a lot of integrity. He was a racer, a competitor, he understands the business.

"Obviously he's spent life in a commercial world outside of Formula 1 for the last few years, he's done a great job at Lamborghini and I think that he will be a real asset to Formula 1."

