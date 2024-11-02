Horner Meeting Fuels Speculation: Colapinto to Replace Perez?
Nov.2 - A seismic rumour at the Brazilian GP is that Red Bull Racing is contemplating pairing meteoric Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto with Max Verstappen from 2025.
Red Bull's patience with Sergio Perez appears to be up, especially with the Mexican qualifying just 13th for Saturday's sprint race. "He was half a second slower than Max, or even six tenths," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Viaplay.
"That's too much."
Also on Friday, Horner was spotted leaving the hospitality unit of the rival Williams team, who have 21-year-old Colapinto under firm contract for 2025 and beyond - but with no race cockpit to offer him.
Williams boss James Vowles laughed off the visit.
"We've recently signed a new coffee sponsor and he really wanted to try it," he smiled. "That was a good part of the conversation."
Horner also played down his meeting with Vowles. "There are no negotiations for yet," he told Sky Italia. "We have Liam Lawson, who is also doing a great job.
"We have plenty of talent in the Red Bull program. There are always various issues to discuss up and down the pitlane, but Franco is doing a great job and we'll keep an eye on him."
When pressed by reporters at Interlagos, Vowles admitted that "multiple teams" are interested in Colapinto, who has not only stunned F1 with his pace and personality but also the commercial interest he is drumming up within his native Argentina and beyond.
"Our responsibility is both towards him and Williams," said Vowles. "Hopefully we'll have some great news to be able to talk to everyone about, but today that isn't available."
Yet another explosive rumour, reported by Kleine Zeitung newspaper, is that Red Bull could oust Perez, extract Carlos Sainz from his Williams deal, leaving Vowles free to run Colapinto alongside Alex Albon in 2025.
Max Verstappen said at Interlagos: "I mean, it's complicated to answer because he (Colapinto) is still contracted to Williams, and of course he's doing a great job.
"I think also Williams is probably scratching their heads a bit about what to do with Franco."
Multiple teams even though no team that already has both drivers confirmed for next season will suddenly make room for him, except maybe Red Bull Racing & even them only as a free agent.
The following isn't referenced here, but I’m not at all surprised about the coffee answer he gave regarding Horner's visit to Williams motorhome space as he also did that regarding Bottas in Imola (both did), & that aspect could very well be true, but certainly not the only reason for Horner’s visit.
James Volwes should just accept that things happened too late for him regarding any 2025 drive & that a regular reserve driver role, with or without a side racing program, is his fate.
I was born in 1950, the same year F1 established it's current rules and format. I began racing miniature slot cars even travelling across into Canada to find great tracks. I had special motors build that could withstand over 11,000 rpm. I think that has established me as a true fan. I traveled to the Glen in the sixties to watch live races and was a member and engine builder on a 1964 B Production Corvette that turned 163 mph on the back straight at the Glen. I remember watching Stewart in his prime and the excitement of the Can Am challenge cup races on the same weekend. I admired Lothar Motchenbacher as he competed mightily with the best on a fraction of the budget of Porsche, Ferrari, and the Lola clones. I would trade all that in a heartbeat to watch F1 continue as a "gentlemans" sport where both men and women compete on ability without the nastiness and backbiting some have chosen as their path forward. I don't know how many more years I have to continue to watch the sport I have come to love but I would feel cheated if the drivers and teams don't get their act together and realize that that their is more to winning than just finishing 1st. Take care fellow fans and hopefully I'll see you at the Track!
Well done for being a fan for so long, I think the problem is the longer someone watches f1, the more changes we see, some better, some worse, even the behavior of people in society has changed through the years and naturally some of that change has funneled into f1, keep the faith though , when f1 is good its very good, just like life
