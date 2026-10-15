In his book Drive, Horner says Alonso asked to partner Verstappen and Leclerc was the perfect fit, yet Marko vetoed both. Sainz later visited his home.

Christian Horner has revealed that, before his departure, Red Bull considered Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as possible teammates for Max Verstappen.

In his forthcoming book Drive, Horner says Alonso directly expressed interest during the 2024 Japanese GP.

"Fernando even told me that he really wanted to drive alongside Max the following season," he wrote.

But Horner says Dr Helmut Marko then made clear the move would not happen.

He next turned to Leclerc.

"I thought he could be the perfect driver for us," Horner continued.

"He was fast, strong over one lap, and had a determined character."

Again, Horner says Marko shut the idea down.

"Just like with Fernando, it wasn't going to happen," he recounted.

Horner insists Verstappen himself was not behind that decision.

"I knew immediately that that order did not come from Max," said Horner.

He also revealed that Sainz later visited his home to discuss a possible Red Bull move - for 2026.

"He was an experienced Grand Prix driver, a team player, and I knew he would work his socks off for the team," Horner said of the now Williams driver.

Horner's Red Bull shortlist, per his book Source Horner's forthcoming book Drive Alonso Said he wanted to drive alongside Max (2024 Japanese GP) Leclerc Horner: the perfect driver for us Blocked by Helmut Marko, says Horner Sainz Visited Horner's home to discuss a move for 2026 On Verstappen The order did not come from Max

Related: Horner insists Ferrari remarks were taken out of context

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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