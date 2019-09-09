Honey Badger & Hulk score big points for Renault

Written by Luke Phelps

Monza is a track that never fails to deliver. The ‘home of Formula 1’ renewed it's status in the sport until 2024 last week, and showed fans why it’s still one of the best circuits in the business this weekend.

Crashes, controversy and drama followed, but one team that took the limelight was Renault. The French works team locked out the third row of the grid and after a tough start to the season, look set to have a strong finish to the campaign.

Daniel Ricciardo (nickname The Honey Badger), like his team, has had a mixed season. Life after Red Bull started with three DNF's from the first four races of the season, though he and Renault have solidified their form and after their 22-point haul at Monza they’ve shortened the gap from McLaren to 18, leapfrogging Toro Rosso to go fifth in the Constructors’ in the process.

It was the Australian’s best result in Renault since Canada, finishing fourth and with his teammate Nico Hülkenberg one place behind. The team had pace throughout the weekend, allowing for their best result at Monza since 2008. After the race, Ricciardo told the press:





“I think today, the VSC gave us a little bit of a buffer, and a bit of comfort and we could kind of cruise till the end. But I really believe we were a fourth-place car today. Obviously Seb gave us a bit of a help. I saw he spun, I don’t know if he had a problem. But once we were in fourth, I felt we definitely had that pace.

“We’re coming up to different circuits,” Ricciardo added, “high-downforce Singapore, street circuit, bumpy and whatever. But even though this is unique, it’s Monza and you take all the wing off, I definitely think there’s still something we can learn from this.”

Next on the calendar is Singapore the weekend after next. Renault can expect to struggle of this tight street circuit, and will be glad to have racked up the points on the power-favoured Monza track. Ideally for Renault, the goal is to finish ahead of McLaren in the constructors’. Easier said than done, but Ricciardo and Hulkenberg have proven that Renault have the firepower, just not the consistency.

