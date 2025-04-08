Honda's Role in Aston Martin's Future F1 Driver Lineup

Apr.8 - Honda will have a say in the driver lineup at Aston Martin in the future.

Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are already under contract for 2026, when they will get to race the first Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin.

However, there have been whispers that Honda would like Yuki Tsunoda in a green car as soon as possible. And some early speculation is beginning to swirl around 43-year-old Alonso's future, as well as how long Stroll - who was notably slow at Suzuka - can survive even though his father Lawrence owns the team.

Dutch F1 GP boss Jan Lammers admits he can imagine Alonso quitting F1 at the end of the season.

"I have had the idea for a long time that Max (Verstappen) and Aston Martin can do something together," he told Ziggo Sport.

"As soon as Lawrence Stroll has the idea that he can pry Max away from Red Bull, I think he will do what is necessary. He simply has that attitude."

At present, Honda has a say about driver selection at Red Bull - with four cockpits to fill at both the main team as well as Racing Bulls.

But with Stroll, 26, seemingly protected by his father, that leaves just one Aston Martin cockpit that Honda can have influence over from next year.

"The number of seats will be reduced," admits Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe, speaking to Japan Times.

"Obviously the team has the final say in deciding which drivers join the team, but the situation will be the same (as at Red Bull) where we will have our say."

Meanwhile, Watanabe made clear that at a forthcoming meeting in Bahrain, he will strongly advocate that F1 proceed as planned with the 2026 engine regulations change - amid talk of a return to V10 power.

"Our stance hasn't changed," he said. "Electric is important to us and that is the reason why we continue to join."

The Japanese is confident Honda will be competitive in 2026, despite the fact that its initial hybrid power unit supplied to McLaren from 2015 was a total failure.

"We had discontinued the project with Formula 1 so we were not prepared in 2015," Watanabe said. "We started from zero. Now we're not starting from zero, so it is a smoother development."

