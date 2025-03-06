Honda's Hope: What Lies Ahead for Yuki Tsunoda in 2026?

Mar.6 - Yuki Tsunoda's fate will become clear "very quickly" this season, according to the boss of Honda's Formula 1 activities.

Currently, Tsunoda is starting his fifth year at Red Bull's junior F1 team, having been overlooked for the promotion to become Max Verstappen's new teammate.

Many believe part of the reason for the Red Bull Racing snub is because the team's works relationship with Honda is ending this year. The Japanese manufacturer is currently designing its all-new 2026 engine exclusively for Aston Martin.

"We are aiming for homologation in February 2026," Ouest-France newspaper quotes Honda's F1 project leader Tetsushi Kakuda as revealing this week.

"Since we started a little late, we want to push things back until the very last moment. It is difficult to say exactly what percentage of progress we have made, but I think we have reached an important milestone."

Some believe Tsunoda is very unlikely to remain with the soon-to-be non-Honda affiliated Red Bull family beyond 2025 - and that Honda will push for the 24-year-old Japanese to switch over to Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has played down those rumours, insisting that both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are under contract already for 2026.

"He's in his fifth year in F1 and has plenty of experience, so I hope he can make the best choice," Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation, said this week when asked about Tsunoda.

"I think this is a very important season, and the seat for next year will probably be fixed very quickly, so I hope he can seize on the timing and the opportunity to take the next step. I believe he can do that," he added.

"But first and foremost, I want them all to achieve the best results this season."

