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Honda urges Tsunoda to stay in F1 after IndyCar U-turn

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Honda urges Tsunoda to stay in F1 after IndyCar U-turn
Leopold 1 min read
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Honda president Koji Watanabe says he only heard about Yuki Tsunoda's cancelled IndyCar test afterwards, and told him to stay in F1 if he can. If not, they will talk.

Honda has encouraged Yuki Tsunoda to remain in Formula 1 after the Japanese driver cancelled a planned IndyCar test.

Tsunoda lost his Red Bull race seat at the end of 2025, but returned to action this season when Isack Hadjar was sidelined through injury.

Despite performing well on his return, the 26-year-old has no realistic opportunities to secure a full-time seat for 2027.

He had therefore been exploring a potential move to IndyCar, with a test arranged with Meyer Shank Racing before the plans were suddenly abandoned.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe insists the manufacturer was not responsible for the cancellation.

"Since Tsunoda is already an independent professional racing driver, we understand that this was not something we were involved in," he told Japanese publication as-web.jp.

"Negotiations took place between Tsunoda's team and Meyer Shank Racing. Therefore, we only heard about the cancellation of the test later."

Watanabe, whose company has supported Tsunoda's career for years, revealed that he subsequently spoke at length with the driver in the paddock.

"I met with Yuki in the paddock and spoke with him for a while," he said.

"I told him, 'You should do what you want to do. It would be best if you could stay in F1, but if that doesn't happen, we can talk again then.'"

Tsunoda's next step
DriverYuki Tsunoda, 26
Cancelled testIndyCar, Meyer Shank Racing
HRC presidentKoji Watanabe
Honda's messageStay in F1 if possible
2026 returnCovered for the injured Isack Hadjar
2027 outlookNo realistic full-time F1 seat

Related: Alonso says all-new Honda engine is already on the dyno

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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One F1 fan comment on “Honda urges Tsunoda to stay in F1 after IndyCar U-turn

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Only a test & he’s still Honda-affiliated in sponsorship form.

    However, he indeed doesn’t have a chance because teams’ driver priorities are different.

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