Honda president Koji Watanabe says he only heard about Yuki Tsunoda's cancelled IndyCar test afterwards, and told him to stay in F1 if he can. If not, they will talk.

Honda has encouraged Yuki Tsunoda to remain in Formula 1 after the Japanese driver cancelled a planned IndyCar test.

Tsunoda lost his Red Bull race seat at the end of 2025, but returned to action this season when Isack Hadjar was sidelined through injury.

Despite performing well on his return, the 26-year-old has no realistic opportunities to secure a full-time seat for 2027.

He had therefore been exploring a potential move to IndyCar, with a test arranged with Meyer Shank Racing before the plans were suddenly abandoned.

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe insists the manufacturer was not responsible for the cancellation.

"Since Tsunoda is already an independent professional racing driver, we understand that this was not something we were involved in," he told Japanese publication as-web.jp.

"Negotiations took place between Tsunoda's team and Meyer Shank Racing. Therefore, we only heard about the cancellation of the test later."

Watanabe, whose company has supported Tsunoda's career for years, revealed that he subsequently spoke at length with the driver in the paddock.

"I met with Yuki in the paddock and spoke with him for a while," he said.

"I told him, 'You should do what you want to do. It would be best if you could stay in F1, but if that doesn't happen, we can talk again then.'"

Tsunoda's next step Driver Yuki Tsunoda, 26 Cancelled test IndyCar, Meyer Shank Racing HRC president Koji Watanabe Honda's message Stay in F1 if possible 2026 return Covered for the injured Isack Hadjar 2027 outlook No realistic full-time F1 seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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