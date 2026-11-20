Honda's rapid combustion edge made its engines a hit at Red Bull but no longer delivers under the 2026 rules. Aston Martin is paying for it, and the battery needs work too.

Honda has revealed that a combustion technology which helped make its engines so successful at Red Bull has become a major obstacle in its troubled new partnership with Aston Martin.

Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara admitted in Las Vegas that the Japanese manufacturer initially relied on its established rapid combustion technology when developing the 2026 power unit.

But the new regulations meant the approach no longer delivered the same advantages.

"Under the previous regulations, we found what we call rapid combustion. That gave us a lot of performance under those regulations," Orihara said.

"We started our development for this year, so for this regulation, with the rapid combustion as well, but then we realised that we needed to improve combustion further beyond the rapid combustion."

"Under this regulation, we need to find some other combustion style to get more performance and that's an area we are working on to improve."

The admission helps explain Aston Martin's persistent power deficit throughout 2026.

Meanwhile, Honda is also preparing a substantial battery redesign for 2027 following repeated reliability failures, including Lance Stroll's retirement in Brazil.

"For 2027, we will update the structure inside the battery to have better reliability," Orihara confirmed.

However, he warned that additional measures introduced for Las Vegas might not completely prevent further failures.

Honda and Aston Martin: the problem Engineer Shintaro Orihara, Honda chief engineer Old concept Rapid combustion 2026 issue No longer gives the same advantage 2027 fix Updated structure inside the battery Reliability Lance Stroll retired in Brazil Warning Las Vegas measures may not stop more failures

Related: Honda cools the FIA's offer as Alonso delays his decision

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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