Hockenheim Rejects One-Off F1 Rescue Without Long-Term Deal

Hockenheim wants Formula 1 back. It just does not want to be anyone's emergency exit.

The Hockenheimring says it would consider stepping in if Formula 1 needs another replacement race because of the Middle East conflict, but only if that rescue act opens the door to a proper return to the calendar.

Sepang already replaced Bahrain earlier this month, while uncertainty remains around the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi races. Imola has quietly been making preparations in the meantime.

Would Hockenheim host a replacement F1 race in 2026?

Possibly, but not at any price. Hockenheimring managing director Jorn Teske told formel1.de that a late call-up only makes sense if it leads somewhere.

"If this possibility of taking over a race at short notice significantly opens the door wider to a multi-year contract, to a secure Formula 1 future, then it's certainly a consideration we'll be looking into very seriously," he said.

Why a one-off race does not add up

A single rescue weekend, on the other hand, holds little appeal for the German venue.

"If it's only about a one-off replacement race and nothing more, the question is whether it's worth the effort," added Teske.

"Financially, it certainly isn't."

Co-managing director Jochen Nerpel was similarly cautious.

"I can't imagine us just stepping in at the last minute," he said.

Is a German Grand Prix return still on the cards?

Even so, both directors remain keen on bringing Formula 1 back to Hockenheim, which last hosted the German GP in 2019.

"My absolute wish would indeed be Formula 1 in Hockenheim," Nerpel said. "I would find it really cool if Formula 1 were to race here."

What this means for the 2026 calendar

The message is clear. Hockenheim is not lining up as a standby venue for the closing rounds of the F1 calendar. It wants a seat at the table for the years after that.

For now, Imola remains the most likely Plan B if the Gulf races fall through. Germany's best chance of a comeback still runs through a long-term contract, not a last-minute favour.

Fast Facts: Hockenheim and F1 Last German GP 2019 Directors Teske and Nerpel Condition Multi-year deal One-off race Not worth it financially Current Plan B Imola

Related: Hockenheim Cools German GP Talk: 'No New Prospects'

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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