Hockenheim in race to host axed Russian F1 GP?

Mar.15 - Hockenheim has put its hand up as a potential replacement venue for the axed Russian GP.

Actually, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly expressed disappointment that, despite its automotive industry and deep Formula 1 history, Germany is not putting up the money for a grand prix at present.

But former driver Christian Danner, an ambassador for the German automobile club AvD, says the Hockenheimring has opened talks with F1.

"The initiative has been taken to get this grand prix back in Germany instead of Russia," he told Sport1.

However, he admitted the problem is a "financial" one.

"In Imola there was a huge discount and a three-year contract. That's what we want in Germany now," Danner added.

As for the Nurburgring, there are reports it could now be affected by sanctions against Russia - as the circuit is 99 percent owned by NR Holding, which is linked to Russian pharmaceutical billionaire Viktor Kharitonin.

Nonetheless, German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel told Auto Bild he would enjoy racing at the Nurburgring again.

"I won't be here forever - maybe this is the last chance," he said.

And fellow German Mick Schumacher added: "Formula 1 belongs in Germany, so it would be nice. My preference would be the Nurburgring."

The favourites to replace Sochi's axed Russian GP are Istanbul and Qatar.

