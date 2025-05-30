‘High Salaries’? Haas’ Boss on Cadillac’s Recruitment Strategy

May 30 – Cadillac F1 is already splashing the cash around the Formula 1 paddock.

Set to join the grid next year as the eleventh team with full General Motors backing, the outfit is actively recruiting with the goal of heading into 2026 with about 600 employees.

One insider said Cadillac is currently hiring at a rate of about one person per day – with the head count currently at approximately 330 staff.

Haas lost its trackside operations manager, Pete Crolla, to Cadillac recently.

When asked in Barcelona about Cadillac’s aggressive recruitment efforts, Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu said: “I’m sure if you ask Aston Martin, they’ll also tell you that.

“They’re offering pretty high salaries to lure talent. But that’s part of the game,” the Japanese added. “I’m not complaining.”

Former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon is already the Cadillac team boss, and also on board are the well-known former Renault engineers Nick Chester and Pat Symonds.

